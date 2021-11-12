Deaths confirmed at Amazon warehouse collapse in Illinois; 4 others dead in storms

A wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed Friday during a severe storm at the Amazon warehouse, as did the roof above it.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill — After a roof and long section of wall at an Amazon warehouse near Edwardsville, Ill., collapsed from severe storm damage Friday night, police said early Saturday there were confirmed fatalities. Next of kin were being notified and more information would come at a Saturday morning press conference.

Two people also died in Tennessee, one person died and several were injured in an apparent tornado at an Arkansas nursing home and at least one fatality was reported in Missouri as severe storms, some believed to be tornadoes, swept across the Midwest and parts of the South late Friday and into Saturday morning.

At least 100 emergency vehicles descended on the scene Friday night to reports of workers trapped inside the warehouse located about 25 miles east of St. Louis. A wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it.

At least one person was transported to the hospital.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday that several people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation and were released and reunited with loved ones.

At the time, Fillback said he had not heard about fatalities. The police statement about the confirmed deaths came in about 90 minutes later.

When asked earlier about reports of 50-to-100 people trapped, Fillback said at the time it was his understanding that the number of people who were in the building at the time wasn't that high. He also asked for patience as the search was expected to take several hours.

"It's a large warehouse so they have to shore up some of the concrete to make sure that it's safe for them to actually get in there, first responders, to do the search," Fillback said.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. The warehouses are used to store items until they are shipped to mail-order customers.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Twitter that Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with local officials in Edwardsville, and he was monitoring the situation.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” Pritzker said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported “radar-confirmed tornadoes” in the Edwardsville area at around the time of the collapse.

In fact, workers at the weather service office themselves had to take shelter as another tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

In Tennessee, two storm-related fatalities were reported in Obion County in the state’s northwestern corner, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Flener said he had no details on the deaths.

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press. Officials had earlier reported at least two fatalities.

Within two hours, the building had been cleared and everyone initially believed to have been inside had been accounted for, Day said.

“It looks like it’s pretty much destroyed,” Day said of the building. “... It happens quick but apparently there was a little bit of time with tornado sirens going off.” Some residents were found in the basement “and were prepared for this,” he said.

Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said. The nursing home has 86 beds.

Day said another nursing home about 20 miles away in Truman was badly damaged but no injuries were reported. The residents were being evacuated because the building is unsafe.

The storms in Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas were among several places in the Midwest that reported tornadoes spotted or on the ground.

The storms caused additional damage as they tracked through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Several buildings collapsed in the southwestern Kentucky community of Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police in Mayfield.

She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.

“The entire building is essentially leveled,” she said.

Although no deaths were immediately reported in Mayfield, coroners were summoned to the community, Burgess said.

Photos posted to social media from Mayfield showed uprooted trees, a courthouse steeple sheered off and business windows blown out in the storms.