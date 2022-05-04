Blinken tests positive for COVID; has mild symptoms

Blinken has not met with President Joe Biden in several days, a spokesperson said.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 via a PCR test, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

According to spokesperson Ned Price, Blinken is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he is currently only exhibiting mild symptoms. The spokesperson added that Blinken has not met with President Joe Biden in several days, and Biden is not considered a close contact, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"Secretary Blinken is grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who provide the State Department workforce with exemplary health services around the world and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 disease," the statement read.

Blinken had attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner last weekend where several attendees have now tested positive for COVID, according to multiple reports.

He had tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as Wednesday morning, before eventually testing positive Wednesday afternoon, the statement added.

Blinken met earlier Wednesday at the State Department with the Swedish foreign minister. He had been scheduled to give a speech Thursday about the Biden administration’s China policy, but Price said that speech has been postponed.

Price said Blinken would isolate at home and work virtually until the quarantine period is over.

He is the latest Biden administration figure to test positive. Vice President Kamala Harris was cleared to return to to the White House on Tuesday after testing positive last week.

This is a breaking news update. The story will be updated as more information is made available.