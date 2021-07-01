Cuomo sending New York National Guard troops to Washington

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 1,000 troops will be sent for up to two weeks, at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Members of New York’s National Guard are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help “the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 1,000 troops will be sent for up to two weeks, at the request of U.S. National Guard officials. It comes after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The president’s supporters incited chaos in a protest over a transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

The governor said in a statement:

"At the request of United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. This deployment will not impact our state's ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID virus.

"For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively. God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and God bless the United States of America."

At the request of the U.S. National Guard, I’m deploying 1,000 members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks.



A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out. pic.twitter.com/3AStpH4B9Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2021

He issued a statement earlier Wednesday evening about the violence that broke out in Washington:

"The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won't let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation's Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out."