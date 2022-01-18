André Leon Talley dead at 73, reports say

Talley worked his way up to become the creative director of Vogue and editor-at-large as part of a career in fashion journalism across six decades.

André Leon Talley, an influential fashion journalist who became creative director of one of the world's most prestigious fashion magazines, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 73.

USA TODAY reports Talley's literary agent David Vigliano confirmed Talley's passing. Variety reports Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. Circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.

Talley spent six decades in fashion journalism, according to Variety. His work appeared in The New York Times, Women's Wear Daily and W.

Talley started working at Vogue in 1983, USA TODAY reported. Five years later, he was the magazine's creative director and served in that role for some seven years, according to TMZ.

He also served as Vogue editor-at-large until 2013, working alongside Anna Wintour. He left to become editor-in-chief at Numero Russia, a Russian style magazine, USA TODAY reported. That lasted about a year.

Tally pushed to get more Black models and designers into the fashion industry. Variety reported Talley was also a "major figure among he LGBTQ+ community" although he didn't define his sexuality.

Talley also wrote two memoirs: "A.L.T.: A Memoir" and "The Chiffon Trenches."

"I can only write this book based on who I am and where I came from, this very humble beginning in a tobacco town of Durham, North Carolina," he told Essence magazine in 2020 about "The Chiffon Trenches."

Talley also was a judge for four seasons of "America's Next Top Model."

New York Times fashion director and critic Friedman honored Talley on Twitter, calling him, "A towering figure, in every sense."