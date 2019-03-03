JetBlue's latest contest is getting people to delete their Instagram feeds for a chance at free flights.

As part of its "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, the airline is giving three lucky winners unlimited travel for a year for them and a companion of their choice.

But to enter the contest, you have to get rid of all your Instagram photos...at least temporarily.

The airline's explanation is that "with a blank social slate, participants are able to make room for all the destinations and activities they could capture and share using the pass." JetBlue started things off by getting rid of all of its Instagram photos.

To enter, participants have to clear their Instagram feeds then create a customized image on Jet Blue's website by filling in the blank for "All You Can ____" and picking an image to illustrate a place, activity or person you'd like to visit if you win.

According to the contest rules, the custom image must be uploaded before 9 a.m. EST on Friday, March 8 and the caption must tag @JetBlue and include the #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes hashtag. Participants have to keep their Instagram feeds totally blank, besides the "All You Can____" image through 11:59 p.m. EST on March 8.

And while having a great looking photo may help your likes on Instagram, it won't help or hurt your chances of winning. As the contest rules note, "winners will be chosen at random, not based on photo quality."

While deleting all of your past photos might seem a bit drastic for a contest, you can also just archive them now and recover the posts once the sweepstakes ends.

For what it's worth, as of Sunday morning there are more than 9,600 posts already using the contest hashtag.

Here is how to delete or archive your photos:

Open Instagram on your mobile device. Click your profile button on the bottom right of the screen to see your full feed. Tap the photo you’d like to delete or archive. Tap the options icon (three small dots) at the top right corner of the photo. Choose archive or delete.

Here is how you can bring your photos back to your feed: