Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heater after 30 reports of overheating, burning and sparking.

The models affected are either black or silver and have the AmazonBasics logo printed on the front of the units with labels B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM and B074MWRLZM printed on the back.

No injuries were reported from the malfunctions, but the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has instructed all customers to stop using the recalled heaters.

With 377,000 of these space heaters sold across North America, Amazon is sending emails to customers who bought the product offering a full refund.

Customers can contact Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or by calling 888-280-4331 if they have any questions or concerns.