Alligator kills person near Myrtle Beach, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina resident is dead after being dragged by an alligator into a retention pond early Friday, authorities said.
At around 11:45 a.m., fire officials and police arrived at the Excalibur Court area near Myrtle Beach for a water rescue, according to the Horry County Police Department's statement.
First responders determined that "an alligator took hold of a neighbor who was near the edge of a retention pond," dragging the person in.
A biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and a department-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be euthanized on site.
Details about the incident and the victim have not yet been released, but the Horry County Police Department said there's an investigation underway.