Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins' family

Hutchins' husband said filming of "Rust" will resume with himself as executive producer.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin has reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the "Rust" movie set last year.

"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son," Baldwin said in a statement shared on social media. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins when it went off in October 2021, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church and setting up to film a scene.

The lawsuit was filed in February against Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. Hutchins' husband Matthew said the settlement was subject to court approval, and exact terms were not released.

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement obtained by CNN and Deadline.

He said he was not interested in "attributions of blame":

"All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident," the statement read. "I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."

In his own statement, Souza said he would continue to direct "Rust" with Matthew Hutchins as producer.

"Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started," read Souza's statement obtained by Deadline. "My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

What to know:

Baldwin has said the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless someone pulled the trigger.

New Mexico medical investigators ruled in August that Hutchins' death was an accident. It was not known how much weight the ruling would hold as prosecutors decide whether to file charges.

The state has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to the shooting, with the Santa Fe New Mexican reporting last month that as many as four people could face charges. District attorneys did not say whether anyone definitely would face charges, but said Baldwin was one of the possible defendants.

Baldwin has said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting.