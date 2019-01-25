The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be soaring over Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

Six F-16 Fighting Falcons will take flight over Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium at the end of the national anthem, just before the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots.

The team will takeoff for their Super Bowl flyover from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia.

The flyover will be the team's first of 65 scheduled air shows across the country in 2019.

The Thunderbirds last flew over a Super Bowl in 2017 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Eight pilots, four support officers, 120 enlisted airmen and three civilians make up the team.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for the team and the U.S. Air Force,” the Thunderbirds' Commander Lt. Col. John Caldwell said in a statement. “We look forward to showcasing the pride, precision and professionalism of our nation’s 660,000 total force Airmen to football fans around the world.”