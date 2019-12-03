Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among 50 people charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

The scam involved cheating on college entrance exams like the SAT and ACT, and then securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admitting them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

Two SAT or ACT administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches and 33 parents were among those charged, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a press conference Tuesday.

Lelling named William Singer as a central figure in the conspiracy. Singer is expected to plead guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Lelling said that between 2011 and 2018, parents paid Singer a total of $25 million in exchange for guaranteeing that their children would be admitted into elite schools.

"These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege," said Lelling. “There will not be a separate admissions system for the wealthy. And there will not be a separate criminal justice system either.“

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."

Huffman is married to actor William H. Macy.

Messages seeking comment have been left with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin.