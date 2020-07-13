x
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57

John Travolta confirmed late Sunday that his wife died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of "Gotti" at the SVA Theatre in New York. Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, July 12, 2020, her husband Travolta said. She was 57. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

John Travolta, Preston's husband of 28 years, confirmed late Sunday that his wife had died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston enjoyed a lengthy career in film and television, appearing in "Jerry Maguire," "Twins," and, at times starring with her husband in films like "Battlefield Earth" and "Gotti." 

The couple was married in 1991 in Paris after meeting on a film set and had three children together. 

They experienced tragedy in 2009 when their son Jett died after a seizure in the Bahamas.