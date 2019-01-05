MALIBU, Calif. — Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence for the second time in a month.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Juanita Navarro says deputies were called to Schroder's home near Malibu early Wednesday and saw evidence of a fight between Schroder and a woman whose name was not released.

Schroder was arrested, jailed and released after posting $50,000 bond.

He was arrested at his home for a similar incident with the same woman on April 2.

As Ricky Schroder, he was a child star known for the TV series "Silver Spoons" and the movie "The Champ."

As an adult, he was a regular on the police drama "NYPD Blue."

An email to his publicist seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Schroder is 49 and divorced.