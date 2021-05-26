Jack Black 'heartbroken' by 'School of Rock' co-star Kevin Clark's death

The drummer and child actor who played Freddy Jones in "School of Rock" died Wednesday after he was hit by a car while biking in Chicago.

WASHINGTON — Actor and musician Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones in the film “School of Rock,” was hit and killed by a car Wednesday while he was riding his bike in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Clark, who was 32, was hit around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday by a Hyundai Sonata and the driver was issued a citation by police, the Chicago Sun Times reported. Clark was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As news of Clark's death spread, tributes began pouring in from some of his "School of Rock" co-stars.

Jack Black posted photos on Instagram with Clark with the caption, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Actress Miranda Cosgrove, who played band manager Summer Hathaway in "School of Rock" also shared a tribute that featured photos of the film's cast all together.

"Stunned and saddened by this news today," Cosgrove wrote in her tribute. "The world lost an amazing soul. I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

Clark lived in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood and was part of several bands, including his most recent "Jessie Bess and the Intentions." They had just played their first live show Saturday, Clark's mother said.

In 2018, Clark was able to catch up Jack Black for an impromptu reunion at a Tenacious D show in Chicago, TMZ highlighted. At the time, Clark gave Black a custom shirt from his band at the time, "Dreadwolf."