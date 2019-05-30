In an effort to keep its doors open and bring more people in, alcohol could be heading to a Family Dollar cooler near you.

Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar in 2015, but the acquisition started dragging down the company’s finances, according to USA Today. The financial slump prompted the struggling chain to do something — like renovate stores and add alcohol sales to select locations, Fox Business reports.

The sale of alcohol isn’t the only thing Dollar Tree is trying to do to bring customers back.

According to Fox Business, they are renovating about 1,000 stores, expanding the freezer and cooler sections.

"Our Family Dollar turnaround is gaining traction," Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a statement to USA Today. "Our efforts to accelerate initiatives to optimize the real estate portfolio are making a difference as demonstrated by our improving same-store sales results."

Right now, there are 45 Family Dollar stores that are already selling adult beverages. The company has not released a full list of which locations will ultimately have alcohol sales.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.