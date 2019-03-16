Do you know a child or student who has what it takes for their artwork to be featured on Google's homepage?

The "Doodle for Google" contest is back for its eleventh year with some big prizes at stake for winners and their schools.

The national winner's drawing will be displayed on Google.com for one day and they'll receive a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization, a free trip to Google's headquarters and more. Four national finalists will also each receive a $5,000 scholarship and free trip to California.

The contest is open to students in grades K-12. The 2019 theme is: "When I grow up, I hope..." According to the contest page, "this year’s theme invites you to show us what you hope for in your future. Classrooms on Mars? Shoes that can fly? Food for everyone? A pill that cures everything? Take your ideas and put them into your Doodle!"

If you haven't started yet, you'll have to act fast because this year's deadline to enter is March 18 at 8 p.m. PST.

Parents and teacher can send in submissions on the "Doodle for Google" contest page or through the mail.

Two of this year's guest judges are "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog.

Last year's winner was 2nd grader Sarah Gomez-Lane, from Falls Church, Virginia. She got to work with Google's team to transform her "Dino Doodle" into an animated, interactive experience.