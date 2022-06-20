Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Harlem shooting

The nine shot Monday may have been at a barbecue or other social event, police said.

NEW YORK — An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The shooting took place during Father's Day weekend, when many families go out to celebrate and enjoy the summer weather. The nine shot Monday may have been at a barbecue or other social event, police said.

Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.

“This Father’s Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn’t immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn’t immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.

Below is a photo of the gun recovered at the scene of tonight’s shooting.



The gun recovered from the scene appears to be a small handgun. It's also unclear if there were multiple shooters or multiple guns used in the incident.