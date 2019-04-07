A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck an area of California between Los Angeles and Las Vegas Thursday morning. It was felt throughout Southern California and in neighboring states, and was followed by at least a dozen aftershocks.

It happened near Searles Valley, Calif., about 125 miles northeast of Los Angeles and 125 miles west of Las Vegas. It had a depth of 5.4 miles.

People as far away as Phoenix -- nearly 350 miles away -- reported feeling it.

The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted that there was no danger of a tsunami.

An interactive map from the U.S. Geological Survey showed there were two quakes -- magnitude 2.5 and 4.0 -- in the same area within a half-hour prior to the larger quake.

Multiple aftershocks rattled the region afterward.

People jumped onto social media to talk about the experience. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said she's lived in Los Angeles her entire life and it was the longest earthquake she ever felt.

"Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss," DuVernay tweeted.

Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd was in the middle of his show on FS1, based in Los Angles, and narrated what he was feeling.

It stunned people in Phoenix.

In Las Vegas, some people described it as minor while others experienced more shaking.

