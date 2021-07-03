3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

The storm was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is battering the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it speeds through the Caribbean, killing at least three people.

The storm was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.