x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

3 dead as Elsa speeds through Caribbean, aims for Cuba

The storm was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).
Credit: AP
An electrical pole felled by Hurricane Elsa leans on the edge of a residential balcony, in Cedars, St. Vincent, Friday, July 2, 2021. Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday as it blew off roofs and snapped trees in the eastern Caribbean, where officials closed schools, businesses and airports. (AP Photo/Orvil Samuel)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa is battering the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, downing trees and blowing off roofs as it speeds through the Caribbean, killing at least three people. 

The storm was centered about 140 miles (225 kilometers) east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 23 mph (37 kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened in its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was forecast to hit Cuba next on a path that would take it to Florida.

Related Articles