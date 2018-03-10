As the Internet continues to react to the first test of President Donald Trump's new emergency alert system, there is a way for you to turn the feature off on Android and iOS devices.

Before we go further: It is important to note that presidential alert is mandatory and cannot be turned off. And while other emergency alerts may annoy some, they are designed to help and protect people so you may want to think twice about turning any off.

Wondering about these emergency alerts are? Amber Alerts, short for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, are notifications sent out by law enforcement agencies to help find abducted children.

Emergency Alerts, meanwhile, include alerts from the National Weather Service, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and, now, the president of the United States.

If you still are looking to disable them, here's how:

For those with an iPhone running iOS 11 or 12, open Settings, go to Notifications and then scroll all the way to the bottom below your apps where you will see a section labeled "Government Alerts." From there you can toggle the settings for both Amber Alerts and Emergency Alerts.

On Android devices, turning off emergency alerts will vary by manufacturer. For Google devices, it can be found by going to Settings, Apps & Notifications and then tapping on advanced at the bottom of the screen to access the Emergency alerts pane.

On Samsung devices, you may need to go into the Messages app, then go into Settings there (the three dots in the upper right-hand corner). Once there, you'll find an option for Emergency alert settings.

On LG phones, it can be found by opening up Settings, going to the Network tab and scrolling to the bottom under Advanced Settings for the Wireless Emergency Alerts tab. Tap on that, click on the three dots in the upper right and you will be able to go into the settings to toggle those alerts off.

