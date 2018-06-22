Can home-team surprise Russia climb another World Cup rung?

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov attends a news conference on the eve of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

The Associated Press

The final round of games in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup begins Monday. Both Group A and Group B will be settled during simultaneous matches. Russia — which qualified automatically as the host nation and scored resounding victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt — plays Uruguay with first place in Group A on the line. In Group B, Portugal (vs. Iran) and Spain (vs. Morocco) could each advance with a win, a draw or a loss — depending what its rival does in the other match. Or they could knock out Iran and both move through.

Despair at the 2018 World Cup Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a 3-0 loss to Colombia. 01 / 23 Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a 3-0 loss to Colombia. 01 / 23

Turkey's President Erdogan re-elected with 'absolute majority'

Turkey’s national electoral board early Monday pronounced incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the winner of the previous day's election with an “absolute majority” of valid votes. The head of the Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven, said 97.7 percent of votes had been counted, and that the remaining ballots would not affect the outcome. The vote also ushered in an executive presidency system giving Erdogan — who previously was a figurehead — sweeping new powers. In an address to the nation earlier, Erdogan, 64, said "Turkey has given a very good democracy lesson to all the world." Opposition leaders however framed the elections as a choice between democracy and further authoritarian rule.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife greet supporters after the polls closed for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey. Erdogan has claimed victory in the election but the opposition has not yet conceded. Some 56.3 million registered citizens voted in snap presidential and parliamentary elections to elect 600 lawmakers and the country's president, the first election since a referendum in April 2017 voted to change the country's system from a parliamentary to a presidential republic.

ERDEM SAHIN, EPA-EFE

Take a really big boat to the Bahamas

Get ready for a new era of short cruises out of Miami. Royal Caribbean's 3,114-passenger Mariner of the Seas will begin three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas on Monday, becoming the newest and biggest vessel for such trips. The new sailings come after a $120 million ship makeover that added deck-top water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience and a restaurant by celeb chef Jamie Oliver as well as a retro-chic tiki bar.

Royal Caribbean's 3,114-passenger Mariner of the Seas has emerged from a major, $120 million makeover that included the addition of new deck-top water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience and other fun-focused attractions.

Royal Caribbean

North Carolina's transgender rights battle continues

More than a year after North Carolina undid its controversial “bathroom bill,” a legal battle simmers over a law that replaced it. A federal judge on Monday hears arguments from transgender advocates who claim in a lawsuit that the replacement law still discriminates. The replacement law passed in 2017 was intended to quell the furor that arose when the state in 2016 passed House Bill 2. That measure required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth.

Signage hangs outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C.

Gerry Broome, AP

Psst! Flip flops for a buck. It's true*

Old Navy has added another day to its popular, annual $1 flip flop event called the "One Dolla Holla Sale." If you missed the in-store sale on Saturday, you can get the marked-down footwear online Monday. You'd normally have to spend $3.99. The purchase limit? 10. Oh, the asterisk: Going the online route, you have to buy at least $50 worth of stuff to get the discount.

There's a limit of 10 pairs of $1 flip flops during Old Navy's annual sale.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM OLD NAVY

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com