An Australian woman died from hepatitis A after eating a contaminated frozen pomegranate.

Hyejin672, Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Australian woman who ate a recalled frozen pomegranate product died of hepatitis A, health authorities announced Tuesday.

The 64-year-old woman from southern Australia ate pomegranate seeds by Creative Gourmet, a product under a precautionary recall following a hepatitis A outbreak in New South Whales.

“This is a rare and tragic case and I offer my sincere condolences to the woman’s family,” Paddy Phillips, chief medical officer at South Australian Health, said in a statement. "The majority of people infected with hepatitis A recover fully and the woman’s death is the only death linked to this recalled product nationally to date."

Now that the incubation period for hepatitis A has passed, Phillips said, he does not anticipate any other cases related to this product. The product was originally recalled two months ago.

More: Hepatitis A is usually not a problem to recover from. But in Michigan, 27 people died since this outbreak began.

More: 5 kinds of hepatitis all attack one organ in the body

There have been 24 cases of hepatitis A linked to the recalled product in Australia.

In 2013, an Oregon company recalled a frozen berry mix including pomegranate seeds after the product was linked to at least 34 hepatitis A illnesses in five states.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com