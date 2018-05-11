A roll of "I Voted" stickers sit on a table inside a polling station at a Ross Valley fire station on June 5, 2018 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Voting not only fulfill's your civic duty, but gets you one step closer to a vacation of a lifetime.

Contiki, a travel company that caters to people ages 18-35, is offering one lucky voter a pricey international excursion and airfare credit in exchange for hitting the polls this election season.

To enter, patriotic hopefuls have to post a picture with their "I Voted" sticker or mail-in ballot on Instagram. Because who doesn't love a post-voting selfie? (Friendly reminder: It is illegal to take a selfie with your actual ballot in most states, so stick to your sticker.)

Be sure to tag (and follow) @Contiki in Instagram submissions and use the hashtag #votewithnoregrets.

The results of the midterms will be revealed Tuesday, but you will have to wait until Nov. 19 to learn the winner of this contest.

The lucky winner – and yes, you have to be 35 or younger, sorry – will be able to chose from five excursions, including a week-long voyage to see the Great Pyramids and float down the Nile River in Egypt, plus trips to New Zealand, Spain, Peru and Cambodia.

The prize package also comes with a $1,000 airfare credit toward booking a flight through Contiki. The travel company will only cover the accommodations for one person, so anyone wishing to join to winner will have to pay their own way.

So if you are on the fence, VOTE. You just might get a dream trip in return.

