In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Dan Diaz, husband of Brittany Maynard, watches a video of his wife, recorded 19 days before her assisted suicide death during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. In it, she says that she should not have to leave her home to legally end her life.

Rich Pedroncelli, AP

In California and D.C., new debate over lethal medications

Opponents of a California law allowing medical aid in dying — the use of lethal medications for adult patients with terminal illnesses — have until Monday to file objections as the practice comes under new debate from coast to coast. A similar law in Washington, D.C., is also in jeopardy, placing the controversial subject back in the spotlight. An appeals court put California's End of Life Option Act temporarily in place after a trial judge ruled it constitutional in May. For patients counting on access to the procedure, the uncertainty during an already-trying time is deeply frustrating.

As Wimbledon kicks off, tennis stars question drug tests

When Wimbledon defending champion Roger Federer was asked Sunday whether he believes that players are being drug tested excessively, he revealed he’s been selected for frequent testing lately. The subject came up after Serena Williams spoke earlier in the day about finding out from a Deadspin article that she’s been tested more frequently of late than other American players by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). "It will be impossible for me not to feel some kind of way about that," said Williams, who will officially step onto a Wimbledon court for the first time since 2016 on Monday. Federer will open defense of his title against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.

Serena Williams during a press conference on July 1.

Jed Leicester, AP

The Middle East's first natural history museum looks like Noah's Ark

The Middle East’s first natural history museum is in an ultra-modern facility designed like Noah's Ark. It's "a symbol of conservation and of bringing all the world’s animals together,” said Tamar Dayan, who chairs the $40 million Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, set to open Monday in Tel Aviv, Israel. The 100,000-square-foot museum, a tribute to Israel’s indigenous flora and fauna, is funded by American billionaire philanthropist Michael Steinhardt, a frequent donor to Israeli initiatives who keeps a menagerie of exotic animals and plants on his estate north of Manhattan.

The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel, is designed to resemble Noah's Ark.

Oz Rittner, the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History

Time cover puts immigrant kid (who wasn't separated) at Trump's feet

As thousands of immigrant children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Time magazine's July 2 cover places the blame on President Donald Trump. The photo illustration revealed last week uses a well-circulated image of a 2-year-old Honduran girl crying and glaring up at an image of Trump looking down at her. The image, captured by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer John Moore on the border at McAllen, Texas, does not actually depict a child who was separated from her accompanying parent. And despite criticism, including of the presidential variety, Time stuck with its cover, whose text simply states: "Welcome to America."

Time Magazine

Eric Baradat, AFP/Getty Images

Rapper Drake's slain tourmate to be remembered in Toronto

The 21-year-old rapper Smoke Dawg (real name: Jahvante Smart), who opened for Drake on his 2017 Boy Meets World European tour, was identified as a victim in a triple shooting Saturday night in Toronto. Drake paid tribute to his fellow Canadian musician in an Instagram story on Saturday, saying: "All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating." The rapper is survived by a 1-year-old daughter, his parents and 13 siblings. A candlelight vigil will be held Monday evening at Metropolitan Church in Toronto.

