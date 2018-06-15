ATHENS — Greek lawmakers debated a no-confidence motion against the government Friday over its preliminary agreement to end a long-running dispute with Macedonia over that country’s name.

The Greek government is expected to survive the vote set for Saturday.

Outside parliament here, a couple hundred protested the agreement, which would rename Greece’s northern neighbor North Macedonia in exchange for Greece nixing its disapproval to Macedonia joining NATO and the European Union.

So, why all the furor over a name? It goes back to Alexander the Great.

Greeks like miner George Papavasiliou, 54, who lives in the northern Greek region of Macedonia, say only people living in his area should be known as Macedonians because they are descendants of the legendary ancient warrior-king.

And even though population movements in the Balkans have taken place for thousands of years – leaving a mixed ethnic heritage today – he says people in the Republic of Macedonia are ethnically Slavs or Albanians, not Greeks.

“I’d only agree to a name that doesn’t include the word Macedonia,” he said. "(Otherwise), if like the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India wants to be called Macedonia, they could, since Alexander, the Macedonian king, reached and occupied India too.”

Across the border, in Skopje, protesters gathered outside parliament this week to ask for a referendum because they oppose the name change, too. People here want to be known as Macedonians because it's key to their developing sense of themselves as a nation, analysts say.

That's because the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is a relatively new country, one of seven formed after the breakdown of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

“These new countries needed nationalism to construct, in a sense, their own national history and their own national uniqueness,” said Anastasia Karakasidou, a professor of anthropology at Wellesley College. “Countries like Greece and Bulgaria had gone through their national ideology construction much earlier and felt a kind of a threat from these new countries.”

Karakasidou believes the new name, Northern Macedonia, is a good solution for both countries.

“The name is different and it is not different,” she said. “Logically speaking it’s not very different. But emotionally speaking it’s different for the Greek people.”

It's different for those in Skopje, too.

“I don’t think this will pass here smoothly, as it’s a very sensitive and emotional issue for most Macedonians,” Filip Nelkovski, 39, a business consultant in Skopje. "Whatever (the agreement) is, it will not end the name dispute issue."

Even though the Republic of Macedonia has been recognized by more than 140 countries, including the United States and most of the EU, for more than 25 years, Greece has repeatedly vetoed Macedonia’s membership in NATO and the EU because it was worried that Macedonia had territorial claims against Greece’s northern region with the same name.

The West wants FYROM firmly and squarely in the Western camps of the EU and NATO, analysts say.

With the signing of the preliminary name-change agreement Saturday, Macedonia is expected to change its constitution and rename itself by the end of the year – and renounce any territorial designs on the Macedonian region of Greece.

It is also expected to change its history books to reflect that its people are not direct descendants of ancient Macedonians, and return statues of ancient Macedonians – or mark them clearly to reflect they were ancient Macedonian (Greek).

In exchange, Greece will agree to Macedonia’s NATO and EU membership.

The agreement could take some time, and more protests on both sides of the border are expected.

And then there is the historical mistrust.

“Greece is famous for not staying true to its previous commitments not to block Macedonia for membership in transatlantic bodies,” said Nelkovski. “And I am not sure (what will happen) if the Greek government changes – everything will likely stay on paper.”

"I cannot see for sure that we will enter NATO or the EU fast enough," he added. "I don’t think this will pass here, unless the Americans push harder.”

As a goodwill gesture, the signs of the airport in Skopje have already been changed from Alexander the Great Airport to Skopje International Airport, and the Motorway Alexander of Macedonia has been changed to Friendship Motorway.

Next are license plate designations – from MK to NM or NMK. And the two countries will convene a panel to decide on commercial names, trademarks and brand names.

Now is the time, some say, to let go of history.

“I don't think anybody should or can claim they're direct descendants of Alexander's,” said Karakasidou, speaking from her grandmother’s home in Thessaloniki in the heart of Greek Macedonia. “Since the Republic of Macedonia is a relatively new nation, it's more important to them, while Greeks also have to overcome this sentimental response to the ancient Greeks."

"I think we should leave Alexander alone," she added. "He was what he was. ”

