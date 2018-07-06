A South Carolina man could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of forced labor Monday.

Bobby Paul Edwards, 53, admitted to using violence, threats, isolation and intimidation to force a man with an intellectual disability to work over 100 hours a week without pay.

The crime occurred at J&J Cafeteria in Conway, according to Associated Press. The victim began working at the restaurant at age 12.

Court documents show Edwards began managing the restaurant in 2009, at which time he increased the victim's duties to work more than 100 hours per week.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Edwards stopped paying the victim and began using violence and threats to compel him to continue working.

Documents say Edwards used abusive language, racial epithets, threats, and acts of violence that included beating the victim with a belt, punching him with his fists, hitting him with pots and pans, and burning his bare neck with hot tongs as punishment or to make him work faster.

“Human trafficking through forced labor can happen on farms, in homes, and as today’s case shows – in public places, such as restaurants,” said John Gore, acting assistant attorney general. “Edwards abused an African-American man with intellectual disabilities by coercing him to work long hours in a restaurant without pay. Combating human trafficking by forced labor is one of the highest priorities of this Justice Department and today’s guilty plea reflects our commitment to seeking justice on behalf of victims of human trafficking.”

The abuse lasted until October 2014, documents said, when authorities removed the victim from the restaurant after receiving complaints.

Edwards faces up to 20 years in prison for forced labor, a $250,000 maximum fine and mandatory restitution to the victim.

His sentencing date is not set.

