Despite shifting tastes among Millennials, beer remains the most popular alcoholic beverage in the United States. It is the drink of choice for 43% of Americans who drink, beating out wine at 32% and liquor at 20%. Beer makers shipped 26.4 gallons of beer per person per American adult in 2017.

Beer is, to many, an important part of America’s cultural legacy. The beverage is tied to some of the oldest businesses and brands in the nation. Some parts of the country take pride in the brews that come from their region, and those areas often happen to consume the drink with greater zest than those in other parts of the country.

In fact, beer consumption tends to vary considerably across the country. According to Beer Marketer’s Insights, a brewing industry trade publisher, shipments of beer per capita range from over 40 gallons in one state to less than 20 in another. Generally, residents of states in the Midwest tend to be the biggest beer drinkers, while residents of states in the Northeast and New England consume the least with a few notable exceptions. A few New England states are actually some of the biggest beer drinkers in the country.

Beer consumption differs from state to state not just because of cultural reasons, but also because of differences in purchasing laws and taxes.

50. Utah

Annual per capita consumption: 18.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 38.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +2.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 154.8 (6th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.41 per gallon (13th highest)

49. Connecticut (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 20.2 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 54.2 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -8.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 204.5 (13th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.23 per gallon (24th lowest)

48. Maryland (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 20.2 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 90.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -9.6%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 169.5 (14th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.53 per gallon (9th highest)

47. New Jersey

Annual per capita consumption: 20.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 138.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -3.5%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 200.5 (17th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.12 per gallon (9th lowest)

46. New York

Annual per capita consumption: 21.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 327.5 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -2.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 235.7 (4th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.14 per gallon (12th lowest)

45. Rhode Island

Annual per capita consumption: 23.0 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 18.4 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -10.0%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 250.9 (2nd highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.12 per gallon (10th lowest)

44. Indiana

Annual per capita consumption: 23.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 112.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -6.0%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 172.4 (19th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.12 per gallon (8th lowest)

43. Kentucky (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 23.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 77.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -0.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 153.3 (2nd lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.85 per gallon (6th highest)

42. Massachusetts (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 23.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 121.9 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -5.7%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 217.7 (7th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.11 per gallon (7th lowest)

41. Arkansas

Annual per capita consumption: 23.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 52.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -6.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 153.8 (4th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.34 per gallon (19th highest)

40. Georgia

Annual per capita consumption: 24.0 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 179.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +0.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 167.9 (12th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $1.01 per gallon (4th highest)

39. Tennessee (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 24.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 120.8 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -1.6%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 162.4 (8th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $1.29 per gallon (the highest)

38. Virginia (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 24.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 152.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -3.6%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 176.3 (22nd lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.26 per gallon (25th lowest)

37. Washington

Annual per capita consumption: 24.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 135.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +9.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 202.2 (16th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.26 per gallon (25th highest)

36. North Carolina

Annual per capita consumption: 25.0 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 188.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -1.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 174.7 (21st lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.62 per gallon (8th highest)

35. California (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 25.1 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 724.9 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +3.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 192.2 (21st highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.20 per gallon (21st lowest)

34. Oklahoma (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 25.1 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 70.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -8.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 167.1 (11th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.40 per gallon (15th highest)

33. Michigan

Annual per capita consumption: 25.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 186.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -3.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 171.2 (18th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.20 per gallon (22nd lowest)

32. Kansas

Annual per capita consumption: 25.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 53.2 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -7.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 173.5 (20th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.18 per gallon (18th lowest)

31. Idaho

Annual per capita consumption: 25.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 31.5 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +2.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 183.3 (25th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.15 per gallon (13th lowest)

30. Alaska

Annual per capita consumption: 26.0 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 14.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -5.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 196.4 (20th highest)

Beer tax rate: $1.07 per gallon (2nd highest)

29. Florida

Annual per capita consumption: 26.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 423.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +4.5%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 169.5 (15th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.48 per gallon (11th highest)

28. Pennsylvania

Annual per capita consumption: 26.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 254.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -6.5%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 186.7 (24th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.08 per gallon (5th lowest)

27. Arizona

Annual per capita consumption: 26.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 135.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -1.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 154.3 (5th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.16 per gallon (15th lowest)

26. Ohio

Annual per capita consumption: 27.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 234.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -6.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 180.6 (24th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.18 per gallon (17th lowest)

25. Illinois (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 27.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 259.4 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -3.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 192.1 (22nd highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.23 per gallon (23rd lowest)

24. West Virginia (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 27.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 37.8 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -10.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 165.3 (9th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.18 per gallon (16th lowest)

23. Missouri

Annual per capita consumption: 27.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 125.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -7.2%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 170.7 (17th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.06 per gallon (2nd lowest)

22. Colorado

Annual per capita consumption: 28.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 117.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +4.5%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 203.5 (15th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.08 per gallon (5th lowest)

21. Minnesota

Annual per capita consumption: 28.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 115.4 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +0.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 170.5 (16th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.49 per gallon (10th highest)

20. Hawaii

Annual per capita consumption: 28.5 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 30.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -2.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 227.8 (5th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.93 per gallon (5th highest)

19. Delaware

Annual per capita consumption: 28.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 20.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -8.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 185.3 (25th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.26 per gallon (24th highest)

18. New Mexico

Annual per capita consumption: 28.8 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 43.8 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -9.1%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 158.4 (7th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.41 per gallon (14th highest)

17. Alabama

Annual per capita consumption: 28.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 103.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -2.3%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 153.3 (3rd lowest)

Beer tax rate: $1.05 per gallon (3rd highest)

16. Wyoming

Annual per capita consumption: 29.5 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 12.3 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -10.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 209.7 (12th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.02 per gallon (the lowest)

15. Louisiana

Annual per capita consumption: 29.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 99.4 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -10.9%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 169.1 (13th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.40 per gallon (15th highest)

14. Oregon

Annual per capita consumption: 30.0 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 95.4 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +9.0%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 236.3 (3rd highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.08 per gallon (6th lowest)

13. Mississippi (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 30.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 66.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -6.7%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 149.9 (the lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.43 per gallon (12th highest)

12. South Carolina (tied)

Annual per capita consumption: 30.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 115.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +2.2%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 177.3 (23rd lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.77 per gallon (7th highest)

11. Iowa

Annual per capita consumption: 31.7 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 72.0 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -4.0%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 190.5 (23rd highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.19 per gallon (19th lowest)

10. Texas

Annual per capita consumption: 31.8 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 626.3 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +1.3%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 166.3 (10th lowest)

Beer tax rate: $0.20 per gallon (20th lowest)

9. Vermont

Annual per capita consumption: 32.8 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 15.6 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -5.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 210.2 (11th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.27 per gallon (23rd highest)

8. Nevada

Annual per capita consumption: 32.9 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 72.9 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +2.2%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 196.9 (19th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.16 per gallon (15th lowest)

7. Nebraska

Annual per capita consumption: 33.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 45.3 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -1.7%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 197.1 (18th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.31 per gallon (20th highest)

6. Maine

Annual per capita consumption: 33.8 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 34.9 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +0.2%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 226.0 (6th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.35 per gallon (18th highest)

5. Wisconsin

Annual per capita consumption: 34.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 147.1 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -2.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 213.8 (9th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.06 per gallon (3rd lowest)

4. South Dakota

Annual per capita consumption: 38.2 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 23.7 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +2.8%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 204.4 (14th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.27 per gallon (22nd highest)

3. North Dakota

Annual per capita consumption: 38.3 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 20.9 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -10.3%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 216.2 (8th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.39 per gallon (17th highest)

2. Montana

Annual per capita consumption: 39.4 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 30.8 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: +1.4%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 257.5 (the highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.14 per gallon (11th lowest)

1. New Hampshire

Annual per capita consumption: 40.6 gallons of beer

Total beer consumption: 41.8 million gallons

5 yr. consumption change: -3.5%

Bars and restaurants per 100,000 people: 213.0 (10th highest)

Beer tax rate: $0.30 per gallon (21st highest)

Findings and methodology

To identify the states drinking the most beer, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed beer shipments in each state per resident 21 years and older in 2017 with data provided by According to Beer Marketer’s Insights, a brewing industry trade publisher, and the U.S. Census Bureau. We also reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on excessive drinking rates and alcohol-related death figures. Beer excise tax rates as well as sales tax rates came from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy research organization. The share of the population living in rural localities came from the U.S. Census Bureau, and alcohol impaired driving deaths came from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. For more on how this list was determined, click here.

This article originally appeared on 24/7 Wall Street. 24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering personal finance news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com