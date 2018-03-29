USA TODAY's 21st annual Save Our Shows poll counts 30 network comedies and dramas "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. The unusually high number stems from late premieres and shifting metrics for determining their fates. Final decisions will come in mid-May, but you can vote to keep your favorites at sos.usatoday.com. Here's a status report on which shows are locks to return, fading into oblivion or truly uncertain. (A handful of very recent or soon-to-premiere series, including CBS drama Instinct and ABC's The Crossing, Alex, Inc. and Splitting Up Together are excluded.)
ABC
Renewed: American Housewife, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Modern Family, Roseanne, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, Station 19, Speechless
Canceled, or nearly dead: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel's Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Ten Days in the Valley, Quantico, Designated Survivor, Deception,
CBS
Renewed: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Life in Pieces, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man with a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT, Young Sheldon, Elementary,
On the bubble: Code Black
Canceled: Me, Myself & I ,9JKL, Wisdom of the Crowd, Living Biblically, Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion, Superior Donuts
CW
Renewed: Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The 100, iZombie
Canceled: Life Sentence, The Originals, Valor
Fox
Renewed: Bob’s Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Gifted, 9-1-1, The Orville, The Resident, The Simpsons, Star, Lethal Weapon, Gotham
Canceled: The Exorcist, Ghosted, New Girl, The X-Files, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (but moving to NBC), Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Lucifer (but moving to Netflix), L.A. to Vegas
NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, This Is Us, Will & Grace, AP Bio
Canceled: Law & Order: True Crime, Taken, The Brave, Great News, Rise, Timeless, Champions