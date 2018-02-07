Hello Today in the Sky readers! I have a quick schedule update to share with you. I'll be on vacation through Sunday, July 8.

Today in the Sky will be updated less frequently than usual while I am away, though you may notice some contributions from my USA TODAY colleague Bart Jansen.

In the meantime, I'll be posting photos and updates from the road. You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on my flights and for a glimpse of what I'm seeing on the ground. And there may be some updates on Twitter, too. I look forward to joining you back here at Today in the Sky again on Monday, July 9.

The Greek coastline of the Agean Sea is seen from a British Airways Boeing 767 as it approaches the Athens airport on June 28, 2018.

Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com