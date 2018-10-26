The Florida man arrested Friday and expected to be charged in connection with the mailing of at least 12 bomb-like devices to prominent Democrats around the country has a criminal record, including a felony charge in 2002 for threatening to “throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device.”
Cesar Sayoc, 56, a registered Republican from South Florida, was born in New York but moved to Florida as a child. He's a 1980 graduate of North Miami Beach High School whose last known address was Aventura in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Sayoc has been identified by law enforcement authorities as being connected with the mailings of a dozen bomb-like devices to top Democrats, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Sayoc was arrested Friday morning in Plantation, Florida.
Here's what we know about Sayoc:
He has an extensive criminal record:
In 2002, according to online court records from Miami-Dade County, Sayoc was charged with threatening to “throw, project, place, or discharge any destructive device.”
A destructive device is described in the statute as a “bomb, grenade, mine, rock, missile, pipebomb or similar device.”
It is a second-degree felony.
He was placed on one-year probation.
Details of what lead to the charge are not available online.