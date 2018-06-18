For National Selfie Day June 21, buy a quarter pounder and get a free Frylus at participating locations.

Move over stylus.

For National Selfie Day Thursday, McDonald’s is rolling out a new selfie-photo accessory, the "Frylus."

The Frylus is what Mickey D's terms "another frivolous, fry-based innovation from the makers of the Frork." The Frork, you may remember, was a fork that used french fries as its tines. Never mind that, basically, it was completely useless.

Now, in the same vein, along comes the Frylus, a yellow, french fry-shaped piece of plastic meant to work as a stylus to push the buttons on a smartphone, for taking "mess-free selfies."

Sounds confusing, if not crazy? McDonald's explains it all in a statement.

“Literally the only solution for keeping your phone 100% fresh while enjoying our new 100% percent fresh beef Quarter Pounders and taking a 100% percent fresh selfie. And it really works! Most of the time.”

The free Frylus comes with a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pound June 21 at more than 2,000 participating locations while supplies last.

The Frylus freebie will be available while supplies last. McDonald's expects to give away 100,000 of them plus bonus phone stands.

Find the full-list of participating restaurants at www.frylus.com.

McDonald’s collaborated with Instagram star Kirby Jenner on the promotion.

"He’s a man who knows his way around a selfie, and he’s ready to inspire you to take mess-free selfies while enjoying our hotter and juicier new 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers," the McDonald's statement said of Jenner.

