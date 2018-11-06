A man watches a TV screen showing file footage of President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2018.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet one-on-one during their historic summit meeting, officials said Monday. The two leaders will meet with only their translators present.

The intimate meeting will take place alongside other meetings involving the leaders and their aides about proposals to provide security to North Korea if it agrees to dismantle its nuclear weapons programs.

The White House also announced that Trump will leave Singapore on Tuesday night, a day ahead of schedule.

"The president is fully prepared for the meeting," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in previewing the first summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Singapore, which is 9 p.m. Monday in Washington.

Detailed discussions between U.S. and North Korea officials "are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected," the White House said in a statement.

"Following the initial greeting, President Trump and Chairman Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, an expanded bilateral meeting and a working lunch," the statement said.

The highly anticipated meeting has also drawn Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star, to Singapore as well. Rodman is one of very few Americans that have met with Kim in person, having done so a handful of times since 2013.

White House officials say that Rodman has no official role for the summit, and Trump has said that Rodman was not invited to the meeting.

