SPRING, Texas — A woman captured on video leaving a child alone outside a stranger's home outside of Houston could face charges, according to local police. The video went viral overnight as investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office tried to track down the toddler's parents.

The child's father told KHOU-TV that the woman in the video dropped the toddler off at the wrong home. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the woman, later identified as a friend of the child’s mother, knocking on the door of a home in the suburb of Spring. She then runs back to her car before anyone can answer the door, leaving behind the child and two bags.

The homeowner told deputies she heard the knock and went to see who it was, only to find the toddler with no one else around.

Sheriff's deputies responded and knocked on nearby doors to see if anyone recognized the child but couldn't immediately find his parents.

The video was publicized overnight, and on Thursday morning, while the father was leaving his house, he was approached by journalists.

“Ya’ll know where he at?" Willie Simmons asked reporters, only to learn the boy was with Child Protective Services. "That’s my son!”

More: Wisconsin girl missing 4 days: What we know about her disappearance, parents' death

Simmons said the woman shown in the video had dropped the child off at the wrong home. Investigators have not released the identity of the mother’s friend but said she could face felony abandonment charges.

The father spoke with investigators and said he was told earlier Wednesday that a friend would drop the child off in the evening. When the child didn't show at his door, he assumed plans had changed and left for the night.

“What if they wasn’t home?" Simmons said. "He could have roamed down the street. Got hit by a car. Somebody could have kidnapped him."

The toddler was in the custody of Child Protective Services as of Thursday morning, with workers aiming to reunite the boy with his father and family.

The mother of the toddler, who shares custody of the child, was in the hospital overnight and was just discharged Thursday morning, the father said.

Simmons said he’s grateful that homeowner opened the door when she did.

Child Protective Services will talk to detectives and ultimately decide which parent gets custody.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com