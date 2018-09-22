Ap Italy Gondola Death
A gondola plies the waters of Venice's Grand Canal, Italy on Aug. 17, 2013.
AP

Venice tourists may be subject to a new no sitting rule.

The city's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has proposed a fine of up to 500 euros (or about $588) for anyone who sits or lays down in an undesignated spot, according to CNN and the Guardian.

The proposed rule is meant to keep the growing number of tourists, which often overwhelm the city's narrow walkways, at bay. 

Tourists are already banned from sitting on the Rialto Bridge and other congested parts of the city, including several churches.

The news sites report the latest sitting ban is still under discussion by the city's council, who will vote on the proposal in October.

Photo tour: The splendor of Venice
01 / 24
As you arrive by ship, Venice greets you with same view the maritime explorers had during the Golden Age of Discovery.
02 / 24
Venice's Renaissance skyline, with the domes of St. Mark's Basilica and the Campanile bell tower soaring heavenward.
03 / 24
Perfect day to cruise down Venice's Grand Canal.
04 / 24
Rush hour, Venice-style.
05 / 24
Venice's gondolas and gondoliers. Virtually unchanged for centuries.
06 / 24
The beautiful colors of Venice.
07 / 24
Gondola traffic jam.
08 / 24
The beautiful colors of Venice.
09 / 24
The Pillars of Venice, greeting visitors for centuries. The original patron saint was St. Theodore, symbolized by a spear and the dragon legend says he slayed; he was later replaced by Saint Mark, symbolized by the famous Winged Lion of Venice.
10 / 24
Wouldn't you rather be gliding under a bridge on a gondola in Venice?
11 / 24
The stunning St. Mark's Basilica. A Byzantine-Italian masterpiece in East-meets-West architecture, symbolizing Venice's role as the crossroads of the two worlds during the times of the Spice Trade.
12 / 24
View from St. Mark's Basilica onto the Piazza San Marco. Laid out in the 11th century, Napoleon later called it "the finest drawing room in Europe." Bonus: Pigeons don't look too bad from up here.
13 / 24
Campanile di San Marco on St. Mark's Square. It's 323 feet tall, capped by a pyramid, with the Lion of St. Mark and the female "Justice" symbols on alternating faces. Each of its five bells is only rung for its special purpose: beginning and end of day, midday, Senate meetings, council meetings, and one for (gulp) executions.
14 / 24
The glorious, gilded interior of St. Mark's Basilica. Easy to see why its nickname is the "Chiesa d'Oro," or "Church of Gold."
15 / 24
St. Mark's Basilica in Venice. The original was built in 829, when St. Mark's relics were brought here from Alexandria. The version you see today was built in 1071, with a Greek cross layout and marble floors in a unique Byzantine-Italian architectural style.
16 / 24
The incredible mosaics inside St. Mark's Basilica.
17 / 24
The Torre dell'Orologio, or clock tower, in Venice. How you can tell it was built in 1499: The Earth is at the center of the universe, with the sun, moon and constellations rotating around it.
18 / 24
The Winged Lion of Venice, the symbol of St. Mark and of Venice. Seen everywhere throughout Venice and the former Venetian Republic. The open book says, "Peace Be With You, Mark the Evangelist."
19 / 24
The Bridge of Sighs. Prisoners were taken across, and looked out the grates, and sighed at their last look at beautiful Venezia.
20 / 24
A closer look at the Bridge of Sighs.
21 / 24
The famed Rialto Bridge crosses the narrowest point of the Grand Canal. An engineering marvel of the Renaissance.
22 / 24
Two of the four horses of St. Mark, proudly protecting St. Mark's Basilica. The originals are inside for safekeeping from the elements. They were once stolen by Napoleon, then taken back by the Venetians.
23 / 24
One of the wonderful open-air markets in Venice.
24 / 24
The happy tourist photo every visitor to Venice needs to get. Arrividerci!
