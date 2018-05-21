U.S. airports with budget airline flights to Europe Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal. 01 / 30 Looking for a flight on one of Europe's new set of long-haul low-cost carriers? Scroll through for a complete list of routes flown by those airlines. Remember, some routes are seasonal. 01 / 30

A new breed of European budget airlines has made headlines in the U.S. by offering rock-bottom fares to Europe, sometimes for less than $70 one way.

Budget carrier WOW and low-cost carrier Norwegian have led the charge, garnering most of the headlines with regular fare sales and eye-popping U.S. expansion plans. (More: Norwegian Air's $65 fares to Europe: What’s the catch?)

But those two are not alone. Primera and French Bee are more recent budget airlines to try the U.S. market.

Even major airlines are joining the fray. British Airways’ parent company just launched LEVEL, a new no-frills budget airline it hopes can push back against encroaching low-cost rivals. (More: $149 Europe fares? British Airways parent rolls out new budget airline LEVEL)

For U.S. customers seeking out these airlines, it can be a challenge to know where they fly.

Norwegian and WOW now have the biggest footprint, each having grown dramatically here during the past few years. (More: WOW Air rolls out $69 one-way fares to Europe; what's the catch?)

Norwegian alone flies 53 routes between the U.S. and Europe, which it says is more than any single European carrier. It flies many “point-to-point” routes, but also offers connections via hubs in European airports like London Gatwick, Oslo and Stockholm, among others.

WOW flies only from the U.S. to its hub near Reykjavik, but it offers connections to more than 20 other European cities after a stop there. It also just announced service to India, meaning U.S. fliers can now fly WOW to New Delhi after connecting in Iceland.

LEVEL has made a smaller impact in the U.S., as has another budget-upstart: Primera. The latter is now flying to Europe from Newark and Boston, with Washington Dulles flights set to begin in August. French Bee just launched flights from San Francisco, flying to Paris (and to Tahiti) while another French airline -- XL Airways France -- has been known to regularly offer bargain trans-Atlantic fares between the USA and France.

With the summer travel season just around the corner, below is a bargain-seeker’s guide to the U.S. routes offered by these European budget airlines. Scroll down – or click through our gallery above – to see their entire list of routes*. And remember -- many of these routes may operate seasonally and only a few days a week.

And, remember, it pays to shop around. The major carriers will sometimes roll out fares that are competitive with their budget rivals – especially once you consider fees and irregular schedules common at some of these airlines.

* = Many of the routes included in this list are seasonal or feature schedules of less-than-daily service. Several routes are new, with the launch of service schedule to begin later this year.

Norwegian Air

Austin: London Gatwick

Boston: London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Chicago O’Hare: London Gatwick

Denver: London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Fort Lauderdale: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo Paris Charles de Gaulle, Stockholm

Las Vegas: London Gatwick

Los Angeles: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Stockholm

New York JFK: Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Oslo, Stockholm

Newark: Barcelona, Paris Orly, Rome

Newburgh/Stewart, N.Y.: Belfast, Northern Ireland; Bergen, Norway; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland

Oakland: Barcelona, Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Oslo, Stockholm

Orlando: Copenhagen, London Gatwick, Oslo, Paris Charles de Gaulle

Providence: Belfast, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland; Dublin; Edinburgh; Shannon, Ireland

Seattle: London Gatwick

WOW Air

Baltimore: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Boston: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Chicago O’Hare: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Cincinnati: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Cleveland : Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Dallas/Fort Worth: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Detroit: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Los Angeles: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

New York JFK: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Newark: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Pittsburgh: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

San Francisco: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

St. Louis: Reykjavík (Keflavík airport)

Level

Boston: Barcelona

Los Angeles: Barcelona

Newark: Paris Orly

Oakland: Barcelona

Primera

Boston: London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle

Newark Liberty: Birmingham, England; London Stansted; Paris Charles de Gaulle

Washington Dulles: London Stansted

French Bee

San Francisco: Paris Orly

XL Airways France

Los Angeles: Paris Charles de Gaulle

Miami: Paris Charles de Gaulle

New York JFK: Paris Charles de Gaulle

San Francisco: Paris Charles de Gaulle

