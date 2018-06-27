Kevin Armitage

OXFORD, Ohio — A Miami University professor brought a condom and at least $100 to a rendezvous about 600 miles from his home that he thought would result in sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to federal court documents.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, indicted Kevin Connor Armitage, 52, of Oxford on Tuesday, accusing him of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct. The girl that "CletusTheYokel" was trying to see was actually a covert FBI employee.

Armitage had been a professor of individualized studies at Miami University here since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile. A Miami University spokeswoman said Armitage resigned last week and is no longer employed; he was listed on the university's website as of Saturday.

"Miami is appalled and shocked to learn of these allegations of illicit sexual behavior. Any conduct that would harm children is especially abhorrent," according to a university statement. "Under no circumstance is this type of unlawful behavior tolerated by our campus community."

Armitage's areas of expertise were North American environmental history and other environmental issues, according to an archived version of Miami University's website.

A website called usasexguide is where Armitage went to find the Missouri liaison, prosecutors said. An FBI employee was covertly monitoring public message threads in a discussion forum on prostitution.

Armitage, with the username Michigan3, was looking for a recommendation in the Kansas City area, according to federal authorities.

An FBI agent posted: "I may be able to hook you up with the digits for a young spinner, if that’s your thing.”

A private message, allegedly from Armitage as CletusTheYokel, said, “(A) young spinner is what I live for." That username had 576 postings that detailed his prior experiences with prostitutes in Arizona; Colorado; Kansas; Ohio; and Tijuana, Mexico, according to an FBI affidavit.

The number given to Armitage was for a different FBI covert employee online, who was posing as a 14-year-old female named Crystal, prosecutors said.

"Armitage agreed to meet the 14-year-old’s cousin at a restaurant on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City. An FBI undercover employee, posing as the cousin, met Armitage at the restaurant," prosecutors said.

FBI employee: “Show her ur condoms, money, flash her a smile, buy me a milkshake, and get (sex). Best day ever.”



CletusTheYokel: “Sounds good. What flavor milkshake?”

Armitage, wearing what he said would be shorts and a striped shirt, showed up as they agreed, just before 11 a.m. May 30. He was taken to the Kansas City FBI office for questioning and admitted to using the website, having CletusTheYokel as his username, text messaging with Crystal and traveling to meet her for sex in exchange for money, according to the FBI affidavit.

He said he had traveled from Lawrence, Kansas, to meet her. Armitage, now in custody in Caldwell County Jail in Kingston, Missouri, about 50 miles northeast of Kansas City, faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

