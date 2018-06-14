Check out Universal Studios Hollywood's new 'Kung Fu Panda' attraction Po returns in Universal Studios Hollywood's "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest," the first attraction in the DreamWorks Theatre, opening June 15. 01 / 09 Po returns in Universal Studios Hollywood's "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest," the first attraction in the DreamWorks Theatre, opening June 15. 01 / 09

In the original “Kung Fu Panda” movie, the title character imagines his enemies “would go blind from overexposure to pure awesomeness,” as he says. Visitors of the "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest" attraction at Universal Studios in Hollywood need not be concerned with visual impairment: The ride doesn't exactly ooze awesomeness.

Frankly, it’s underwhelming.

The family-friendly ride, which is available to the public June 15, seats guests in the middle of the action with Po (the animated panda version of Jack Black) and his Kung Fu family. The visuals are cute enough, but the plot doesn't add anything novel to the reliably clever and vibrant "Panda" franchise.

Here's how the "Quest" starts: Guests are filed into a theater decorated with movie posters of Dreamworks titles (“Boss Baby,” “Madagascar 2,” etc.). Once inside the lobby, Shrek, Donkey and various "Trolls" and "Madagascar" characters vie for a chance to star in their own show, ultimately surrendering to Po.

“Check please! I can’t compete with that,” says Donkey, seeming to nod to the fact that “Kung Fu” indeed replaced the inferior “Shrek 4-D” ride that was once housed in the same Universal Hollywood walls.

Po was on hand to debut the new Dreamworks Theatre featuring "Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor's Quest" ride at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday. The ride is available to the public on June 15.

After the non-”Kung-Fu” characters dissipate, for reasons including they don’t want to put their lives on the line to join Po on a mission, all of the humans are invited to sit in one of the 241 high theater seats and come on an adventure. The mission: Po must deliver a “liquid of ultimate power” to the emperor and dodge rapids, broken bridges and the villainous Kang Wolf in the process.

He does it, of course, while guests sit very comfortably: Seat vibrations and water mist in time with the onscreen crashes feel like back massages and cooling sprays to park attendees.

But it all happens so fast. Once guests have gotten used to watching the vibrant "Panda" animation on the 180-degree screen, the show is over.

Universal says the entire "Emperor's Quest" is ten minutes long, but only half of that time is spent in a seat — not enough time to leave any kind of lasting impression.

Is it weird that I was more into the #KungFuPanda opening parade than the actual new @UniStudios ride? pic.twitter.com/BfMcmaX9u4 — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) June 14, 2018

In fact, the thing I remember most about previewing the “Kung Fu” ride on Thursday was its grand-opening parade, complete with life-size "Kung Fu" and "Shrek" characters, Chinese dragons, martial arts demonstrations and drums.

Oh, and Pinocchio. He was memorable. The "Shrek" star sat at the box office with an unimpressed face, almost as if he just emerged from the "Panda" ride.

