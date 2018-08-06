Robert Johnson, a man beaten by Mesa police officers in May, attorney Benjamin Taylor, center, and Pastor Andre Miller, right, speak June 7, 2018, at New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa.

Nick Oza/The Republic

PHOENIX — Robert Johnson, a 35-year-old unarmed man whose case has received national attention after video shows officers beat him to the ground, said he wants the culture of police brutality to change in the Mesa Police Department.

"I want Mesa to be held accountable for what they have done," Johnson said Thursday at a news conference where he made his first public comments since police released video of the incident that happened last month.

The footage depicts police kneeing and punching him multiple times before bringing him to the ground.

Johnson, accompanied by his fiancée, daughter and two attorneys who are representing him, became emotional during the news conference held at his Mesa church, and his comments were brief.

During his few minutes at a podium, he took several deep breaths to gather his thoughts before he eventually apologizing and letting his attorneys and his pastor do much of the talking.

Since the beating, he said, he has just been "stressed and hurting."

"I don't want this to happen to no one," said Johnson, a Mesa resident.

The case has brought scrutiny to the Mesa Police Department, which has faced backlash for its use of force in other high-profile episodes. Mesa police said the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the department for a separate on-duty fatal shooting by one of the department's former officers in January 2016.

Also Thursday, Mesa police said that two other unidentified officers have been put on leave in a separate use-of-force incident stemming from a May 18 robbery report. The suspect in that case is 15 years old.

Video captured from police body cameras shows officers tied Johnson's feet, handcuffed him and carried him into a patrol car. After he was beaten, Johnson challenged the officers to a fight while yelling profanities at them.

Since the incident, five officers have been put on leave as the Scottsdale Police Department investigates if the officers used excessive force. Officer Kevin Watts, a Scottsdale police spokesman, confirmed Thursday that his department has taken over the criminal investigation from Mesa police.

After the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, which will decide whether charges should be filed against any of the officers.

Andre Miller, a pastor New Beginnings Christian Church who brought the incident to Mesa police chief Ramon Batista's attention, said at the news conference that Johnson was the latest victim of police brutality at the hands of Mesa police. He credited Batista for taking the case seriously and for changing the department's use-of-force policy.

Mesa police officers will be prevented from striking suspects' face, head and neck "unless there is active aggression being exhibited by an individual toward the officer," the department said in a statement.

"Mr. Johnson's incident should be the last time we see something like this on camera," Miller said.

Johnson's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said he wants the criminal charges against his client to be dropped, and he is considering filing a notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the police department.

The police report

The night of the incident, May 23, Johnson was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and hindering police. Erick Reyes, 20, who was with Johnson that night, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police originally said Johnson was 33 years old, but his attorney said he is 35.

The case started when someone called 911 to report that Reyes had tried to force his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Main Street about a mile east of Country Club Drive where the incident happened.

Johnson said he accompanied Reyes to help him take his belongings from his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Officer Jhonte Jones said in his report he kneed and punched Johnson because Johnson leaned against a wall and extended his feet instead of sitting on the floor as police had ordered.

"Johnson's body language was projecting he was preparing for a physical altercation," the police report said. "Johnson's shoulders were bowed forward slightly and head slightly nodded.

"That was a position I recognized from past physical confrontations where a person ops (sic) to look toward the floor in order to use their peripheral vision to track several opponents simultaneously. Johnson's breathing became shallower and intentional, suggesting physiologically his body was transitioning to fight-or-flight mode."

Miller, the Mesa pastor, took issue with the officer's report.

"It makes for a very good novel," he said.

The police department released footage Tuesday captured on an apartment complex surveillance cameras, which doesn't have audio. The next day, the department released footage from police body cameras with audio and a 20-page police report.

The incident gained the police chief's attention May 30, when Miller met with Batista to tell him about the surveillance video footage, Miller said. The chief called for an investigation the same day.

What the video shows

The videos show three officers approaching Johnson on the apartment complex's third-floor deck. One officer already on the deck questions Reyes, who sits when the officer directs him. The officer advises Johnson to wait before the other three officers arrive.

As the three officers approach Johnson, he is talking on a cellphone and leaning against a railing. Police search his pockets, and then ask him to sit on the floor against the wall, the video shows. Johnson asks why he needs to sit down and leans his back against the wall with his legs extended.

Police repeatedly ask Johnson to sit down, but he refuses, the video shows.

The four officers close in on Johnson. An officer identified in the police report as "J. Jones" knees Johnson twice in the stomach and punches him six times in the face, the video shows.

The police report details that another officer identified as "R. Monarrez" punched Johnson in the face at least once.

One of the officers pulls Johnson's left leg, dropping him to the floor. Someone is heard saying, "See what happens."

Police handcuff Johnson and tie his feet together. As he lays on his stomach on the floor, Johnson tells the officers, "You didn't need to put all that force on me."

He then yells profanities at the officers, challenging them to a fight, the video shows.

Officer R. Gambee, in the report, said that as the officers escort Johnson into the elevator it looks as if Johnson is about to spit on him. Gambee shoves Johnson's face into the corner of the elevator door and the door frame, according to the report.

One officer then wraps a spit mask, or what appears to be a mesh-type cloth, around Johnson's face. Three officers pick him up by his feet and arms, carry him into the elevator and into a patrol car, the video shows.

"I don't feel that our officers were at their best," Batista has said of the incident. "I don't feel this situation needed to go the way that it went."

Mesa police identified five officers who were placed on leave in connection with Johnson's case: Jhonte Jones who has been with the department since 2006; Rudy Monarrez since 2017; Ernesto Calderon since 1996; Robert Gambee since 2012; William Abbiatti.

According to the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, which certifies officers statewide, Jones, Monarrez, Calderon and Gambee have had no disciplinary history with the board.

Information for Abbiatti wasn't immediately available.

Other use-of-force cases

Mesa police have faced criticism for other use-of-force incidents in the past year.

In February, a family posted pictures of an 84-year-old grandmother's bruises after a Mesa police officer grabbed her and took her down. After the pictures went viral on Facebook, Mesa police video showed the takedown. Police had originally said the woman slipped.

In December, after former Mesa police Officer Phillip Brailsford was acquitted by a jury of a second-degree murder charge, a judge allowed the release of unedited footage showing Brailsford fatally shooting a man who was on his knees crying, begging for his life. In that video, taken from police body cameras, a sergeant can be heard yelling commands at the man.

The incident happened in January 2016, but the unedited video was released almost two years later, prompting an outcry on social media. The incident received international attention.

The U.S. Justice Department began investigating the shooting in March.

Follow Uriel J. Garcia on Twitter: @ujohnnyg

