President Donald Trump doubled down Monday on his weekend tweet suggesting that undocumented immigrants be sent home without a hearing if they entered without passing through a legal port of entry.

"Hiring many thousands of judges, and going through a long and complicated legal process, is not the way to go - will always be disfunctional," Trump tweeted Monday.

He tweeted that people "simply must be stopped at the border" and told they cannot come into the country illegally. That would stop illegal immigration "in it’s tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost," Trump tweeted. "This is the only real answer - and we must continue to BUILD THE WALL!"

Trump drew outrage after his tweet Sunday that "when somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came." Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said Trump's plan is illegal and unconstitutional.

"Any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally," Jadwat said.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, called Trump's tweet an "affront to our values" and said all Americans should be outraged.

"This clear call for an end to the constitutionally guaranteed right to due process is symptomatic of an administration that disdains both the Constitution and our judicial system," Awad said, adding that such dismissal of due process "would subject those who cross our borders to the whims of unaccountable officials acting on the twisted logic of white supremacy and racism."

Trump also took a shot at the difference in the media coverage of his policies and "the same immigration policies" of the Obama administration.

"Actually, we have done a far better job in that our facilities are cleaner and better run than were the facilities under Obama," Trump tweeted. "Fake News is working overtime!"

Human rights group demands answers

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, representing more than 30 nations, has formally demanded details about the Trump administration’s separation of undocumented immigrant families and the reunification process. The demand for answers "represents a key first step toward rendering a decision that could lead to stopping the Trump administration’s inhumane and illegal practices,” Efrén C. Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project said Sunday. Last month, the Texas Civil Rights Project and other groups filed an emergency request with the commission on behalf of parents systematically separated from their children at the United States-Mexico border.

