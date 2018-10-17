Epa Usa Michael Cohen Clj Politics Trials Usa Ny
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, leaves following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in New York on Aug. 21, 2018.
Jason Szenes, epa-efe

President Donald Trump says his former lawyer Michael Cohen was "lying" when he testified under oath that Trump directed him to break the law.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Trump also did not back down from derisively nicknaming porn actress Stormy Daniels "horseface" hours earlier.

He says "you can take it any way you want," when asked if it was appropriate to insult a woman's appearance.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations alleging he coordinated with Trump on a hush-money scheme to buy the silence of Daniels and a Playboy model who alleged affairs.

Trump says Cohen's claim was "totally false."

And he dismissed Cohen as "a PR person who did small legal work." Cohen worked for Trump for years.

MoreTrump says rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi is similar to Kavanaugh accusations

Cohen's defense attorney, Lanny Davis, announced on Twitter last week that his client has changed his registration from Republican to Democrat. He described the move as an effort to distance "himself from the values of the current" administration.

Cohen retweeted Davis' post and a link to an Axios story that first reported the news.

The switch came on the eve of Friday's deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the November election.

Cohen had been a registered Democrat for years until changing his registration in March 2017. "It took a great man to get me to the make the switch," Cohen said at the time on Twitter, referring to Trump.

Michael Cohen: Trump's personal lawyer in the spotlight
01 / 06
In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media after a closed door meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from Cohen according to a statement from Cohens attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says that the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are in part related to special counsel Robert Muellers investigation.
02 / 06
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
03 / 06
Michael Cohen's lawyer David Schwartz appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on March 29, 2018 to discuss the Stormy Daniels lawsuit against President Trump and her attorney's motion to depose Trump and Cohen. Schwartz called the case "completely frivolous."
04 / 06
Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's personal attorney walks with his attorney Stephen M. Ryan, center, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 24, 2017, after an interview with the House Intelligence Committee.
05 / 06
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, steps out of a cab during his arrival on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session.
06 / 06
(L to R) Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for National Security Advisor, Michael Cohen, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Donald Trump, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry talk with each other in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 12, 2016, in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team were in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com