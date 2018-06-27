Venue, date for Trump-Putin summit to be announced

On the heels of a controversial meeting between the United States and North Korea, officials announced that President Donald Trump will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a "third country" next month. Details on the Trump-Putin summit have yet to be confirmed, however, the time and place for the planned summit are expected to be released Thursday, with Finland or Austria as the likely host country. In a statement, Russia said the summit will begin with a one-on-one meeting, with talks to last "several hours" that could lead to a joint statement by the two leaders. The proposed summit would come amid special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Melania Trump to tour immigration facilities in Arizona

Law enforcement officials in Arizona are preparing for first lady Melania Trump to visit Tucson on Thursday, where she could visit facilities holding immigrant families suspected of illegally crossing into the United States. The tour would be Trump's second round of visits to such facilities since President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week ending the practice of separating children from their parents at the border. Her first visit to a facility in McAllen, Texas, last week, gave her an up-close account of the conditions of detained children at the border, but was largely overshadowed by an olive green jacket she wore that had the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written across the back.

World Cup: Round of 16 spots on the line as group stage ends

The final day of group stage play at the 2018 World Cup will be hard-pressed to match the wildness that transpired Wednesday. Defending World Cup champion Germany was knocked out after losing to South Korea, while Mexico managed to advance despite a 3-0 defeat against Sweden. So, now 14 spots have been secured in the knockout stage, with the final two to be settled Thursday. The real action will take place in Group H (games at 10 a.m. ET). Japan and Senegal each currently lead the group with four points apiece. While Japan faces Poland, — which is out of contention — Senegal gets Colombia — which currently has three points and would advance with a win. In Group G (games at 2 p.m. ET), Belgium and England will square off to determine which team wins the group — each already has qualified for the Round of 16 after wins over Tunisia and Panama.

Trump visits Wisconsin to celebrate Foxconn

President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin Thursday to officiate a groundbreaking ceremony of a $10 billion manufacturing company, despite having been involved in a growing dispute with Harley-Davidson over his trade policies. Expected to bring in 13,000 jobs to the southeast portion of the state, the decision to launch the Foxconn Technology Group's sprawling complex was a deal brokered between Trump and Republican Gov. Scott Walker in an attempt to advance the state's manufacturing industry. Trump's visit comes just days after he attacked the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer over its decision to move production of Europe-bound bikes to offshore facilities. While in the battleground state, Trump is also expected to raise some campaign cash for Republicans.

Walmart shoppers can purchase their favorite items after 3D tour

Starting Thursday, Walmart.com shoppers can make a virtual visit to an apartment filled with items available for purchase. The virtual shopping tour, seen as an online experience to better compete with the likes of Amazon, will feature almost 70 items, ranging from a Mainstays Combo floor lamp selling for $11.44 to a 16-piece Gibson Home Soho Lounge Square dinnerware set with a $34.88 price tag. Meanwhile, college students who need sheets, coffee makers and other gadgets to fill their dorm rooms will also be able to expedite their online shopping trips, with a "Buy the Room'' experience debuting in July.

