NEW YORK – President Donald Trump called on world leaders Monday to deal with "the scourge of drug addiction" in his first address to this week's meeting of the United Nations.

"If we take these steps together we can save the lives of countless people in all corners of the world," Trump said during brief remarks to representatives from 130 countries. "All of us must work together to dismantle drug production and defeat drug addiction."

Trump did not discuss specific actions he wanted other countries to take. The U.S. is dealing with an opioid crisis that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says claimed a staggering 72,000 lives last year.

Trump will deliver several addresses during the 73rd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this week, including a speech on sovereignty on Tuesday and one on Iran at the United Nations Security Council a day later.

The president, who has been critical of the U.N. in the past, offered mild praise for it on Monday.

"The United Nations has plenty of potential and that potential is being met," said Trump, who then added: "Slowly but surely."

