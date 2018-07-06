Trump to face chilly reception at G-7 summit

President Trump's decision to levy steep tariffs on steel and aluminum is likely to get him an earful from U.S. allies at the G-7 summit in Quebec on Friday. The six other G-7 member nations last weekend expressed "unanimous concern and disappointment" over the U.S. move to levy a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% duty on aluminum. Some world leaders are also upset with Trump, who will cut his visit short this weekend, for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal last month. Besides the United States, the G-7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

2018 G-7 Summit Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.

Ex-Senate staffer accused of lying to FBI makes court appearance

A veteran Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who was arrested on charges of lying to FBI agents during an investigation into the leak of classified information will appear in court Friday. James A. Wolfe, 58, who served as the committee's director of security for nearly three decades, is alleged to have made false statements to agents in December about his contacts with three reporters, according to federal court documents. One of the reporters was identified as New York Times correspondent Ali Watkins, the newspaper said, adding that the Senate staffer and Watkins had a personal relationship. The move comes as Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a broad crackdown last year on unauthorized disclosures of classified information, warning both would-be leakers and the media as he demanded that the "culture of leaking must stop."

Puerto Rico businesses get helping hand after Hurricane Maria

Google will partner with Mercy Corps, an international humanitarian aid organization, Friday to provide grants to small businesses in Puerto Rico that were ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The move comes as government agencies, like FEMA, have been criticized for bungling contracts to rebuild the island and lagging in power restoration efforts. Nearly nine months after the storm — which caused more than 4,600 deaths, according to a recent Harvard study — about 5% of the island is still without power. The tech giant will match up to $2 million in donations made by the public to fund the program, which has already snagged celebrity endorsements from Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

NBA Finals: Will the Warriors repeat with a clean sweep?

The Golden State Warriors are steamrolling toward an NBA Finals sweep. As the Cleveland Cavaliers face almost insurmountable odds, attention has shifted toward LeBron James and what his future might have in store after a candid session with reporters. The defending champs, meanwhile, improved to 7-1 in Finals games vs. the Cavs with Kevin Durant — who was dominant in Game 3 — on the team. Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

NBA Finals: Best photos from Warriors-Cavs, Part IV May 31: LeBron James dunks the ball against Shaun Livingston during Game 1.

'Ocean's 8' hits theaters with star-studded female cast

With a star-studded cast at its helm, the all-female reboot of the Ocean’s heist franchise will hit theaters nationwide on Friday. The action comedy features stars across a variety of mediums including; Oscar winners and nominees Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter; TV stars Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling; as well as musicians Rihanna and Awkwafina. The movie, which is based on the Ocean's Eleven trilogy, focuses on (spoiler alert) Danny Ocean's sister, Debbie, who is planning to rob the Met Gala for a $150 million diamond necklace. USA TODAY sat down with some of the film's stars for a wide-ranging chat about women in Hollywood and the Me Too movement.

Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid light up 'Ocean's 8' premiere Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8" at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York.

