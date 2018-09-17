WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser suggested Monday that the administration is ready to slap new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

Larry Kudlow, in an interview on CNBC, said he didn’t want to get ahead of Trump in announcing the tariffs but said, “My guess is his announcements will be coming soon.’’

Asked about news reports that said a 10 percent tariff would be levied as early as this week, Kudlow said "the basic stories are probably more or less correct.”

Trump has been threatening for weeks to levy additional tariffs as high as 25 percent on Chinese goods, ratcheting up a trade war with Beijing as part of a broader dispute involving complaints of Chinese theft of U.S. technology and intellectual property.

The administration already has slapped a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in Chinese goods, including farm equipment, motorcycles, mopeds, electronics, and plastics. China has retaliated with an equal dollar amount of tariffs on U.S. imports, including large passenger cars, farm equipment, and products made of aluminum and steel.

FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, women push a shopping cart near nuts and sweets imported from the United States and other countries displayed on a section selling imported foods at a supermarket in Beijing. Chinas government has renewed its threat to scrap deals with Washington aimed at defusing a sprawling trade dispute as the White House prepares to release a list of Chinese goods targeted for tariff hikes. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, FIle) ORG XMIT: BKWS104

Andy Wong, AP

The new tariffs, if enacted, would mean that a total of $250 billion in Chinese goods are covered under the tariffs.

What’s more, Trump has threatened tariffs on an additional $267 billion of Chinese imports. If he follows through with that threat, virtually every product imported into the U.S. from China would be subject to a tariff.

