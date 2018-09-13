People gather water in the town of Comerio which is without potable water due to the impact on infrastructure of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico on Sept. 30, 2017.

Amid the uproar over President Donald Trump's claim of an "unsung success" in the government's response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico last year comes the odd report of a stockpile of tens of thousands of abandoned bottles of water sitting on an unused runway in Puerto Rico for almost nine months.

Photos of the long stretch of bottles wrapped in blue plastic on about 20,000 pallets surfaced earlier this week. CBS News, which broke the story, said the photos were taken by Abdiel Santana, who works with the United Forces of Rapid Action agency of the Puerto Rican Police.

Carlos Mercader, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, said in a statement that the bottles were not delivered to the government of Puerto Rico during last year's emergency because they were in the custody of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) until April 2018.

He said a career official for the General Services Administration in Puerto Rico (GSA) requested FEMA's inventory of excess water this year through a federal program on April 17 and was given approval to use the supplies on April 26, 2018.

But by the time 700 bottles were distributed, the water was undrinkable, with residents complaining of its foul smell and taste.

Angel Cruz Ramos, mayor of Ceiba, where the runway is located, told CNN he's grateful for the generosity but believes too much water was delivered at the wrong time. "The time and heat has made it bad," he said.

Given the complaints, Mercader said, the government decided not to continue using the water bottles in order to carry out tests and give the water back to the federal government. He said FEMA should have given out the water immediately after Hurricane Maria or declared them excess inventory before April.

After @realDonaldTrump touted an “unsung success” in #puertorico we just confirmed an airport runway-full of FEMA bottled water going to waste nearly a year after Hurricane Maria.

Feds blame the locals, locals blame the Feds.

Either way, it's all too contaminated to drink.

For its part, FEMA said Wednesday that it “purchased the water as part of its supplies and determined there was a surplus” before making the water “available to any agency that needed it.”

“Once the transfer of water took place, the water became property of the government of Puerto Rico,” FEMA said, according to Reuters.

Daniel Kaniewski, deputy administrator at FEMA, told Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" that there were excess bottles of water "because the demand was less ... because the water came back on."

He said the bottles were transferred in January to the runway "to save money to the American taxpayer. We didn't need it sitting in expensive storage. We put it in a location that would not cost us money."

According to a recent Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll on the impact of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Ricans, 50 percent said people in their households could not get enough water to drink and 53 percent said they were still worried about the quality of water in their homes.

The snafu reflected the complications of different governmental agencies interacting – or not – during emergencies.

FEMA handles getting the supplies to the state or commonwealth, which in turn handle distributing those items at a local level, said Jeff Byard, FEMA Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery. "Obviously with Maria, we had not a supply issue, we had distribution issues," he said in a briefing Wednesday about Hurricane Florence.

Ottmar Chavez, now administrator of Puerto Rico's General Services Administration, said FEMA reported that it had about 20,000 pallets of excess bottled water in May this year, before he was appointed.

Puerto Rico's GSA has ordered an internal investigation and assumes responsibility for requesting emergency it could not handle in a "timely manner" and for receiving supplies that were "not apt for consumption," Mercader said in his statement.

"In light of this, we have been in contact with FEMA and the Department of Health to test the water inventory received by the federal agency," Chavez said. "We are going to return those."

