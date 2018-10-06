Photos: Frank Lloyd Wright house is a small gem An authenticating letter from Taliesin calls this house "a one-of-a-kind small masterpiece for a northern climate." 01 / 43 An authenticating letter from Taliesin calls this house "a one-of-a-kind small masterpiece for a northern climate." 01 / 43

The main body of the small house sweeps from the sitting area past dining space into the main bedroom. Cabinets in the redone kitchen now have doors copied from the dining room.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — This Frank Lloyd Wright house outside Ann Arbor is a small gem — just 1,300 compact square feet that soar to slanting layers of ceiling and glass and reach 25 feet high.

Wright designed it in 1938 for a northern Wisconsin schoolteacher and her mother, but those clients never built it.

Forty years later, a University of Michigan professor did, the late Frederick Haddock, a pioneer in radio astronomy. He visited Wright’s widow and petitioned for a never-used plan.

It was the first time a new Wright house was built after the architect died, said Haddock’s widow, Deborah Fredericks. The lead architect from Wright’s Taliesin came to Ann Arbor, picked the land and oversaw the construction.

It’s a jewel of a house that’s unlike many Wright designed. A letter from the head of Taliesan authenticates the building and calls it, “a one-of-a-kind small masterpiece for a northern climate.”

The setting is an estate-like spot west of Ann Arbor with 10 acres of hilly grounds, Honey Creek in back and beautiful gardens with a Japanese flavor. It’s for sale at $1.2 million.

Much of the home carries trademarks of Wright, but quite a bit does not. You see Wright’s walls that are all stained wood and brick, his handsome built-ins, bookshelves everywhere, the stained concrete floors, deep roof overhangs, his use of art tile and craftsman cutouts.

He designed stacked sculptural light fixtures for the living room, a bedroom and the front door, designs you can still buy in reproduction.

But Wright took a different route with some touches. The elaborate rising ceiling is rare, especially in a smaller house. At this time, the architect had moved on from Prairie Style to homes he called Usonian — houses that could be mass produced and affordable.

The Usonian homes had Wright's graceful proportions, but they did not have expensive effects, like those you see here. Not only does the ceiling jockey up to 25 feet, the house has a hollow tower that rises to 30 feet. By the time Haddock died, he’d lined this tower with book shelves holding thousands of books.

And though the house is small, the bedrooms are larger than the spartan, monastic sleeping spaces Wright designed early on.

Wright’s kitchens were famously non-functional. He may have wanted to design for the common man, but he did not care about the common cook and dishwasher.

On this plan it’s 8-by-8 feet and labeled just “domestic area.” An old photo shows a Barbie-doll-sized sink stuck in an awkward corner and an oven set clumsily on the counter.

Haddock and Fredericks redid this, respecting Wright’s style. The kitchen is still small, but has a good central sink, a built-in range and a dishwasher.

They copied cabinets from the dining area and put doors on the kitchen’s open shelves. This house should feel very Zen, Fredericks said, as the clutter of open shelves distracted.

When Haddock built the house in 1979, he was not married to Fredericks, but she has become its historian.

She points out that settings were essential to Wright. So a hopeful client had to select three and let him pick the winner.

With Wright gone, Taliesin’s leader did that. Haddock favored the crest of a hill, “But no,” Fredericks said, “all Wright buildings are on the lee of a hill (downslope), so they look like they’re growing out of it.”

Wright loved long icicles hanging from his eaves, so he did not want gutters. This made for an icy driveway, and after Haddock took a couple bad falls, the couple put them on anyway.

From an engineering standpoint, Wright’s plans were notoriously non-specific. During construction, two crews of German carpenters quit in anger, Fredericks said.

“They were so angry about Wright’s blueprints."

Under Taliesin’s eye, Haddock finished the house using students from Washtenaw Community College’s building program. Students in the college welding shop created the very tight spiral staircase to the basement.

A young building student carved 60 feet of cutouts Wright designed. These are outside a long strip of narrow windows that runs around the living and dining area.

This strip is just 7 inches high, though about 60 feet long. The glass, altered by the cutouts, lets in light, and makes the landscape unusually abstract.

Wright was 5-foot-6 or 7 and sometimes his ceilings feel low. Haddock was 6-foot-4, and he got permission from Taliesan to raise the lowest ceilings 4 inches. Most ceilings here though rise to the roof.

Wright did not design the house to have a basement, but Haddock and the Taliesin rep shoehorned one in with the very tight spiral staircase welded by students.

“I carried laundry up and down those stairs for 23 years,” Fredericks said.

No more unused Wright plans are being built, Fredericks believes. “It’s trickled down to nothing.” Today’s strict building codes make his flights of fancy undoable.

Frank Lloyd Wright home

Where: 3935 Holden, Ann Arbor.

How much: $1.2 million.

Bedrooms: Two, and a small office.

Baths: Two full.

Square feet: About 1,300

Key features: Beautiful, unusual Frank Lloyd Wright house outside Ann Arbor, “a small masterpiece for a northern climate.” Each room an individual gem. 10 acres, hills, small creek, extensive Japanese style gardens.

Contact: JoAnn Barrett, Howard-Hanna, 734-678-8729.

