With Amazon Prime Day coming up, there is always a noticeable drop in Amazon deals in the weeks leading up to the massive summer sale. But while the selection may be slimmer than usual, there are still a few discounts and offers of worthwhile products if you've got a shopping itch that needs to be scratched or need a new vacuum or USB-C dongle and can't wait a few more weeks for it to maybe go on sale. So I rounded up the five best Amazon deals available this weekend to help you narrow your search.

1.Under $200: A robot vacuum you can control with your phone

Control your robot vacuum from your phone!

Ecovacs

Do you ever wish your house would clean itself while you were out? Well, with a smart robot vacuum, you can get at last one chore done this way. We gave the Deebot N79 an Editors' Choice award because it performed formidably in our obstacle course and other rigorous tests (read the full review here). While it was not the best compared to other models, for the usual $200 price tag, you really can't beat smartphone control. And right now, it's on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen for a smart robot vacuum.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79 for $169.98 (Save $30)

2. Under $50: A USB-C hub for your new MacBook

This sleek adapter will make you hate the dongle life a little less.

Anker

Whether your company issued you the newest MacBook or you use one at home, you know the struggle of having too many USB-C ports and not enough devices that use USB-C. Apple has forced the dongle life onto its customers, and USB-C adapters are surprisingly pricey. But right now, you can get this slim adapter from Anker for 26% off its usual $61 price.

This adapter has three USB ports, an ethernet port, and a HDMI port capable of handling 4K content. And when you're transferring content to a portable hard drive or flash drive, you can expect speeds up to 5 Gbps (gigabytes per second). You'll need to use the code "ANKER833" at checkout to get the sale price.

Get the Anker 5-in-1 Premium USB Data Hub with HDMI for $44.99 (Save $16) with the code "ANKER833"

3. Under $25: A comforter with a cult following

Stay cozy in the Ac this summer.

Utopia Bedding

Sure, you may not think of summer as a good time to buy a comforter, but when the AC is humming away, I bet you'll want something cozy to snuggle up in. Utopia Bedding's hypoallergenic duvet insert blends comfort and affordability, making it one of the most popular comforters on Amazon, as evidenced by its more than 6,000 positive reviews. This is the lowest price we've seen on this comforter in about a year, making it a great time to replace your old blanket.

Get the Utopia Bedding Hypoallergenic Queen Comforter for $23.79 (Save $6)

4. Under $500: A 9-piece power tool set for the not-so-novice handyperson

It's time to take your tool game to the next level.

DEWALT

If you're the go-to person your loved ones call when something needs fixing, but your tool set is lacking in power, maybe it's time to truly embrace your inner Al Borland (or Tim Taylor if you're a bit clumsy). This power tool set from DEWALT is the perfect upgrade for those beyond-basic projects you've been itching to tackle. It usually costs $550, but it's on sale right now for just under $500, matching the lowest price we've ever seen for the extensive set.

In this tool kit, you'll get a drill/driver, a 1/4" impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an oscillating tool, an LED work light, a grinder, a right-angle drill, a 6.5" saw blade, a side handle, a wrench, two 20V batteries, a charger, a universal accessory adapter, a Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker, and two tool bags to keep everything in. Not bad for $500!

Get the DEWALT DCK940D2 20V MAX Lithium Ion 9-Tool Combo Kit for $499 (Save $150)

5. Under $30: A massage pillow for your aches and pains

Treat yourself to a massage.

Mynt

Life gets hard and stressful sometimes, and when the road gets bumpy, it's nice to have an easy way to unwind. Massages are pretty great for this, especially if you've also got sore muscles. This Saturday, there's a Deal of the Day on Mynt massagers, and we're especially drawn to the massage pillow. Not only is it the most affordable option, but you can use it on your neck, shoulders, back, legs, and even feet. Mynt is part of the Anker family. We love Anker's tech products, so we're confident the massage line is just as impressive.

Get the Mynt Shiatsu Heated Massage Pillow for $29.99 (Save $10)

