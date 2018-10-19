This weekend's deals feature some incredible savings on great products.

Cuisinart / Black + Decker

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

There are always plenty of deals online, but with so many to choose from, how can you be sure you're actually getting a good deal. Well, that's where I (and my company) come in. We test out thousands of products across all sorts of categories to see which ones are actually worth buying and help you avoid investing in a dud. And we do the same thing with deals Beyond sorting through good and crap products, we look deeper at customer reviews, price histories and other details to determine which are the best sales. And today, nearly every one of the best deals sees its product at or very near to its lowest price. Check them out! Maybe you'll find something you've been wanting to buy and can finally get it at a discount.

1. The best affordable pillows are at their lowest price

If you don't know how old your pillows are, replace them with this sale.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

When's the last time you replaced your pillows? Even if they're machine-washable, pillows get pretty gross over time. You sweat, drool, and shed skin flakes (I know, I'm sorry I made you think about it too), so maybe today's a good day to get a new set. After testing all the best bed pillows available, we found a set of two that are fantastic. They're also more than half the cost of a single luxury pillow, and you get two. The pillows hold their form well, but more importantly, they're stain and dust mite resistant.

Right now, you can get this set of two awesome pillows for about $10less than usual. This is the lowest sale price we've ever seen for these pillows, making it even more appealing to give your bedroom a comfy upgrade.

Get two Sleep Restoration Gel Pillows for $26.50 (Save $9)

2. The best electric kettle is 25% off

A good kettle is worth the investment, especially if it's on sale.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

I have been waiting for months for this $90 kettle to go back on sale and it's finally back down to nearly its lowest price ever! This is the best electric kettle we've ever tested, but it's also one of my favorite things. I broke mine a few years ago and replaced it with a cheaper kettle that just isn't as good. The Cuisinart kettle sets itself apart for a few reasons: it lets you choose specific temperatures depending on what you're making, it's got a lighted window to check your water level, and it beeps when it's ready, which is way more convenient than it might seem.

Get the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Electric Kettle for $69.90 (Save $20)

3. A 3-in-1 lawn cleaning powerhouse for 25% off

You can keep your lawn looking perfect with this 3-in-1 tool.

Black + Decker

While it's hard to deny how good the crisp autumn air feels after a long, hot summer, it doesn't mean you want to spend hours outside cleaning up leaves and getting the yard ready for winter. This year, skip the rickety rake and get the job done faster. This lawn care tool from Black + Decker is not just a leaf blower, it's also a vacuum and a mulcher! With 500 reviews and nearly 4 out of 5 stars, this is a bargain, especially considering it's usually over $50, but you can get it for under $40 right now!

Get the Black + Decker BV3600 12 Amp 3-in-1 Blower Vac for $39.50 (Save $13.50)

4. Two cameras at new low prices (great for gifts, y'all!)

These 2 sales can help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

Fujifilm / GoPro

The holidays are coming, and you can get a head start with two awesome sales on two awesome cameras. The instant camera is eprfect for the budding artist, nostalgic photographer, or gadget lover. The camera itself is designed to be old school, and it gives you big, wide-angle photos reminiscent of the Polaroid days. The GoPro is great for anyone on your list who wants to capture their adventures on video. It shoots in 4K, takes high-def 12MP photos, and is waterproof up to 33 feet, so it can really go anywhere. Both are on sale today for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so what are you waiting for?

5. A fantastic probe thermometer at its lowest price

Never eat dry meat again.

ThermoPro

Whether you're the kind of person who will fire up the grill in a blizzard or you're hosting Thanksgiving and want to impress the fam with a perfectly cooked bird, this meat thermometer should be in your cart. It's one of the best probe thermometers we've ever tested, and right now it's at its lowest price yet. For $15, why wouldn't you add this to your cooking tool collection. We love that it's got a magnet so you can mount it on the oven door or the outside of your grill.

Get the ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Probe Thermometer for $14.99 (Save $3)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com