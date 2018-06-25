A look at the new PC-24 private jet that can land on short runways The PC-24 can handle small runways. 01 / 21 The PC-24 can handle small runways. 01 / 21

The PC-24 is the first of its kind in the USA.



PlaneSense has been offering fractional ownership of aircraft for more than two decades.

But this year, it became the first company to offer a PC-24, an eight-seat private jet that can land on some of the shortest runways in the USA. It can get into the smallest airports in the country.

“We can get the closest to any destination while at the same time offering the speed and comfort of a jet,” says George Antoniadis, the CEO of PlaneSense.

Fractional ownership of a jet involves people agreeing to share the costs of buying or leasing and operating an aircraft. PlaneSense has more than 40 jets in its fleet. It only has one PC-24, built in Switzerland by Pilatus, but expects to get more.

On a recent morning, the PC-24 took off from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport to Chatham, Mass., in Cape Cod.

It departed quickly and landed even more speedily. The aircraft can land anywhere, even on fields of grass and mountainsides. It can land on runways as small as 2,800 feet vs. the usual 3,300.

Private jet travel has become more accessible with ride-sharing companies such as Wheels Up.

“It used to be you had a fleet of airplanes,” Antoniadis says. “Now you have a fleet of shares.”

At PlaneSense’s headquarters in Portsmouth, N.H. hundreds of pilots are being trained to navigate the aircraft. All the training is done in-house.

“We believe in controlling the whole process,” Antoniadis says.

The company has its own flight simulator. Pilots have to clock in about 1,200 hours. But Antoniadis says pilots also have to have personal skills.

"These are the people who see our clientele every day," he says.

He sees fractional ownership as the way to fly for business and leisure travelers.

"This is the proof of private aviation," he says. "We can give access to that with a fraction of the cost."

