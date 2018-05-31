Fans of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' are in for some great news!

The beloved book series by Ann M. Martin that kicked off in the 1980s is trying to make a return to TV with fun and relevant 30-minute episodes, according to Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Walden Media, the company spearheading the project along with Michael de Luca Productions, retweeted the reports.

Fun news alert! ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ series is in the works for TV https://t.co/gL2DxUgPgH via @deadline — Walden Media (@WaldenMedia) May 24, 2018

'The Baby-Sitters Club' is making its way back to the small screen. pic.twitter.com/igDeuZL9TH — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 23, 2018

The books first came to TV in the 1990s for one season on HBO before making it to the big screen as a major motion picture in 1995.

There is no news yet on when or where the show will be released.

