Before the era of laptops and warning systems, volcano eruptions resulted in massive death tolls, sometimes burying entire towns within minutes.

Recently, volcanoes have made headlines after Volcan de Fuego erupted in Guatemala last weekend, killing at least 62 people and injuring dozens more. Another volcano, Hawaii’s Mount Kilauea, has been spewing ash and lava for nearly a month. While Kilauea has not killed anybody, it has buried homes and displaced residents in its path.

Here are the five deadliest volcanoes in history:

Tambora, Indonesia (1815)

The largest recorded volcanic eruption in history, Tambora caused enough starvation and disease to kill approximately 80,000 people. Crops could not grow in its aftermath, dubbed the “year without a summer.” A mix of ash, sulfur and other gases blocked sunlight for months and in turn, caused summertime snow in places as far from Indonesia as North America and Europe. Small eruptions of the same volcano happened in 1880 and 1967, and seismic activity was detected in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Krakatau, Indonesia (1883)

This massive eruption, hundreds of miles west of Tambora, blew ash as far as Singapore, according to Oregon State University’s Volcano World website. Two explosions in 1883 could reportedly be heard at several points around the world; it’s believed the eruption was the loudest sound ever. Giant waves engulfed the shores as a result of the explosion, killing more than 35,000 people.

The dust left in the atmosphere blocked the sun and slightly lowered the global temperature temporarily, causing vivid red-glow sunsets in some parts of the world, including New York. Krakatau is still active through a vent that is continually erupting but not at dangerous levels.

Pelée, Martinique (1902)

Before the sudden and deadly explosion that would bury part of the French island Martinique, a break in the crater wall reportedly sent insects and snakes scurrying from Mount Pelée into the town, according to Earth Magazine. Then, a giant blast buried the town of St. Pierre within minutes. All but a few of the 30,000 residents died, mostly of suffocation and burns from the eruption. Because of the limited knowledge of volcanoes at the time, nobody advocated for the town to be evacuated despite warning signs, and some people had actually fled into the town from the countryside.

Ruiz, Colombia (1985)

Just 33 years ago, a volcano in Columbia killed more than 25,000 people. Two explosions sent a wave of mud and ash down the mountain, burying most of the nearby town of Armero. About 1,000 people were also killed when another mudslide devastated the town of Chinchiná. Located 80 miles west of Columbia’s capital of Bogotá, Ruiz sits just north of another two dozen active volcanoes.

Unzen, Japan (1792)

About 15,000 people died in a landslide and tsunami caused by the eruption of Japan’s Mount Unzen in 1792. The explosion triggered an earthquake, which set off a huge landslide that swept through the city of Shimabara before reaching the Ariake Sea and creating giant waves. Evidence of the landslide can still be seen today, more than 220 years since the eruption. In the 1990s, small eruptions at Mount Unzen ignited fear because of the dense surrounding population.

